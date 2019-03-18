Head to Head Comparison: PetVivo (PETV) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PetVivo and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories 7.74% 16.55% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Abbott Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories $30.58 billion 4.59 $2.37 billion $2.88 27.73

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Abbott Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Abbott Laboratories 1 3 14 0 2.72

Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $79.69, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than PetVivo.

Dividends

Abbott Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PetVivo does not pay a dividend. Abbott Laboratories pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats PetVivo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company was formally known as Technologies Scan Corp. and changed its name to PetVivo Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment offers core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automates the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detects and measures infectious agents; cartridges for blood analysis; rapid diagnostics systems for infectious diseases; molecular point-of-care care testing for HIV, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test systems, as well as remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The company's Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company also provides glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

