Head to Head Comparison: Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (FREVS)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ does not pay a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 63.45% -5.78% -2.42% First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $169.74 million 4.04 $116.78 million $3.80 15.07 First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter  symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

