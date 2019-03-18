Head to Head Comparison: Federated Investors (FII) & U.S. Global Investors (GROW)

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Investors has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Federated Investors and U.S. Global Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors $1.14 billion 2.64 $220.29 million $2.39 12.45 U.S. Global Investors $6.26 million 3.02 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Dividends

Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Federated Investors pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Federated Investors and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors 0 6 1 0 2.14 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Investors currently has a consensus price target of $27.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Federated Investors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Federated Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Federated Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Investors and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors 19.40% 29.33% 17.26% U.S. Global Investors -98.83% -22.19% -20.30%

Summary

Federated Investors beats U.S. Global Investors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

