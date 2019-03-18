Head-To-Head Analysis: ICC (ICCH) vs. Protective Insurance (PTVCA)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ICC has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICC and Protective Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.88 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.68 -$34.08 million N/A N/A

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protective Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICC and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.23% 1.86% 0.75% Protective Insurance -7.80% -3.67% -1.01%

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ICC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ICC beats Protective Insurance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

