Head-To-Head Analysis: Dream Global REIT (DUNDF) vs. Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Global REIT and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Global REIT N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties 23.69% 7.68% 3.65%

This table compares Dream Global REIT and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Global REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $720.03 million 6.51 $171.83 million $3.45 13.13

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Global REIT.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dream Global REIT does not pay a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dream Global REIT and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Global REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Highwoods Properties 1 1 6 0 2.63

Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Dream Global REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Dream Global REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

