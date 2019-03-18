Head to Head Analysis: Aspen Group (ASPU) versus CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aspen Group and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $22.02 million 4.58 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -13.97 CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.71 $15.61 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Group and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -36.52% -32.33% -25.18% CIBT Education Group 26.02% 13.89% 6.83%

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

