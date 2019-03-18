HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CytoDyn (CYDY)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our 12-month price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $560M. It includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $566M for leronlimab in the HIV indication alone, with a 15% discount rate, 2% terminal growth rate, 80% probability of success, and excluding $6M debt.””

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.41. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.71.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

