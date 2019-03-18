Haynes International (HAYN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Haynes International stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $391.80 million, a P/E ratio of -458.00 and a beta of 1.80. Haynes International has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $44.19.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. Haynes International had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,257.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Haynes International by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

