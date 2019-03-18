HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (HYAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.82

Shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

HYAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/haymaker-acquis-sh-cl-a-hyac-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-11-82.html.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.