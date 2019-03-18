Happycoin (HPC) Price Reaches $0.0865 on Major Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $143,142.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.02299343 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010519 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000511 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005062 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000527 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 18,818,456 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

