Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after buying an additional 437,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after buying an additional 437,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,126,000 after buying an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,136,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after buying an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 15.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,586,000 after buying an additional 1,451,243 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

HBI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

