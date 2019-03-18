Halliburton (HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler Sells 5,926 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HAL opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $79,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

