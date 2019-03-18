GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $480,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.09. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/gyl-financial-synergies-llc-takes-480000-position-in-ishares-cohen-steers-reit-etf-icf.html.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.