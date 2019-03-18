GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 59,364 Nokia Oyj (NOK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,166,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3,408.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,177,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,589 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $7,142,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $6,402,000. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 6,585,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,744,000 after acquiring an additional 792,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,613,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/gyl-financial-synergies-llc-purchases-shares-of-59364-nokia-oyj-nok.html.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.