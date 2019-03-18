GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stock

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Apple Hospitality REIT accounts for 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $394,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $493,640. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.53. 5,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,491. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

