Guncoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Guncoin has a market cap of $196,391.00 and $0.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guncoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000393 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001625 BTC.

GUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 230,106,378 coins. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info . Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

