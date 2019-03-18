Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) & Propetro (PUMP) Financial Analysis

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Propetro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $221.25 million 0.63 -$20.38 million N/A N/A Propetro $1.70 billion 1.23 $173.86 million $2.00 10.47

Propetro has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Propetro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Island Fabrication and Propetro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Propetro 0 0 4 0 3.00

Propetro has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Propetro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Propetro is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Propetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -9.54% -9.75% -7.78% Propetro 10.20% 30.52% 17.46%

Summary

Propetro beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; undertakes conversion projects; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repair services, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning services. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; and onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. Further, it fabricates packaged skid units; offers on-site construction and maintenance services; and undertakes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and start-up projects. The company serves oil and gas companies and their contractors; petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, alternative energy, and diving companies; support vessel operators; and offshore construction contractors, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

