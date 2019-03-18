Guardant Health Inc (GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.50 Million

Analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post $28.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the highest is $31.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $127.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $133.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $184.39 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $207.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $97.98 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.99.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank acquired 2,033,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

