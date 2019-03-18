GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Caleres Inc (CAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAL. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3,574.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.96%.

Caleres declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 2,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

