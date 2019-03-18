GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,703 Shares of SJW Group (SJW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SJW Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.07. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/gsa-capital-partners-llp-sells-8703-shares-of-sjw-group-sjw.html.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.