GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 322.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 167,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 266,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 266,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat purchased 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 201,085 shares in the company, valued at $367,985.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 8,585,152 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $16,311,788.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/gsa-capital-partners-llp-grows-holdings-in-overseas-shipholding-group-inc-osg.html.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.