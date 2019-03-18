GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 6,146 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,237 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 943.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,166,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after buying an additional 1,055,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,011,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 107.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 153,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,373 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

