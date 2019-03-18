Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Shares of TV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 354,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.