Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of TV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 354,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa SAB
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
