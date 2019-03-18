GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
GRFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. 79,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,368. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.
