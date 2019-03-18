GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. 79,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,368. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 92.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,763,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,132,000 after buying an additional 6,600,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $57,748,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,283,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,525,000 after buying an additional 2,436,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 131.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 626,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 177.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 456,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.