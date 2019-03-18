Griffon (GFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

GFF opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.12. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $510.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.74 million. Griffon had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Griffon by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 192.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 143,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 807,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 259,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

