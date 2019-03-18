Green Square Capital LLC Sells 11,080 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Green Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,129 shares of company stock worth $769,401. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $159.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,231. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.07.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

