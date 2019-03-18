Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Green Dot worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $168,432.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,825.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $691,814.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,063. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

