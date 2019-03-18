Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.43 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 325.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,784,000 after buying an additional 877,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,598,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $50,957.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

