Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $116.94 on Monday. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

