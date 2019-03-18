Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in American States Water Co (AWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of American States Water worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $395,007. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR opened at $70.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.54 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

About American States Water

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

