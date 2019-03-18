Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 459 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

