Gravity (GRVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

GRVY opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of -1.09. Gravity has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $67.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gravity by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 159,325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 449.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

