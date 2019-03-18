Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$69.50

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$69.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$63.11. 78,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$45.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

