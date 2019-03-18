Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Shares Gap Up to $20.48

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.46, but opened at $20.48. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 6998 shares changing hands.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Russell J. Cox acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $236,000.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

