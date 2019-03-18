Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for RWE (RWE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.01 ($27.92).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €22.49 ($26.15) on Thursday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

