Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is anticipated to benefit immensely this year due to strength in shipping activity. Moreover, FLNG Hilli Episeyo operations for entire 2019 is also expected to boost results. The commencement of Sergipe in 2020 is also a major positive, expected to boost cash flow. The Sergipe power plant operations are anticipated to generate approximately $100 million in adjusted EBITDA annually as well as $45 million after the deduction of debt service. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends is another positive. However, the company's high operating expenses are a major cause for worry. Notably operating expenses soared more than 73% in 2018. Such high costs might hamper the company's bottom-line growth going forward. Additionally, Golar LNG is a highly leveraged company. In fact, shares of the company have declined more than 19% in the last six months.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,511. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 0.75. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Golar LNG by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

