Globalstar (GSAT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Globalstar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

GSAT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

In other Globalstar news, CEO James Monroe III purchased 155,806,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $56,090,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

