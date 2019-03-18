GlobalCoin Achieves Market Cap of $198,439.00 (GLC)

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One GlobalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. GlobalCoin has a market capitalization of $198,439.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GlobalCoin’s official website is www.globalcoin.info

Buying and Selling GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

