Global Ports’ (GPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Global Ports from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 378.35 ($4.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.04. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.88.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

