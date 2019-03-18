Global Ports’ (GPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Global Ports from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 378.35 ($4.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.04. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.88.

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

