GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.