Girard Partners LTD. Has $820,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/girard-partners-ltd-has-820000-position-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.