Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.63 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. CIBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

