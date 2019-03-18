Gevo (GEVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,260,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 896,437 shares.The stock last traded at $2.49 and had previously closed at $2.30.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gevo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 4,086.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 69.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 254.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 404,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

