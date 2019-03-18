Gevo (GEVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,260,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 896,437 shares.The stock last traded at $2.49 and had previously closed at $2.30.
GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.96.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.
