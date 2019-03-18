GetBusy (GETB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.00

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 45163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on GetBusy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

About GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

