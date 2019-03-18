Gerdau SA (GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,724,149 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 15th total of 72,313,702 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,277,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 115.1% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 667.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,844,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,080 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $6,841,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 13,096,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after buying an additional 1,528,362 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $5,994,000. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

