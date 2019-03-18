Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.75% of Genuine Parts worth $105,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.75. 100,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

