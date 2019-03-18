Genuine Parts (GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.83 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $107.36. 567,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $112.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

