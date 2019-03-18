Gentex Co. (GNTX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gentex by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192,037 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 129,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,558.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $632,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.83 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

