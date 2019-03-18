Genesis Vision (GVT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $617,562.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $617,562.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00101229 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00388519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.01673737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

