General Electric (GE) PT Set at $12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given a $12.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

NYSE GE opened at $9.96 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 39,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,154,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

